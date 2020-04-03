Atheios Market Capitalization Hits $3,554.92 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $3,554.92 and approximately $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

