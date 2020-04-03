ATLANT Price Tops $0.0176 on Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $956,124.17 and approximately $119.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.02619542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00195233 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

