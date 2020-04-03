Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $939,228.15 and $3,781.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.02629703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00198926 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,283,619 tokens. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.