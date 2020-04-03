Atonomi Reaches Market Capitalization of $57,066.56 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Atonomi has a total market cap of $57,066.56 and $46.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.04544146 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036742 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

