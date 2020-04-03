ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATA. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ATA traded down C$0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,423. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.12. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$14.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$1,284,631.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,251.90.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

