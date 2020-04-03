AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $28.03. 8,666,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,141,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

