Augur Price Reaches $9.92 on Top Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Augur token can now be purchased for $9.92 or 0.00147364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, GOPAX, Bitsane and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $109.16 million and approximately $31.88 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.02648233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00198191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, DragonEX, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, Upbit, Zebpay, Cobinhood, AirSwap, ABCC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Liqui, Koinex, Bitbns, CoinTiger, Kraken, BX Thailand, IDEX, HitBTC, Bithumb, Bittrex, Crex24, Binance, Ethfinex, BitBay, Mercatox, GOPAX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

