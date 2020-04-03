Aurora (AOA) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Aurora has a market cap of $7.76 million and $694,742.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Indodax. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.04 or 0.04587392 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00065983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036673 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

