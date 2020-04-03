Aurora (AOA) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Aurora has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $752,138.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.50 or 0.04498981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036853 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.