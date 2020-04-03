Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, February 14th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$12.62.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.