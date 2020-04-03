Auroracoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $158.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $879,418.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and ISX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029483 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000403 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.44 or 1.00714671 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000995 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00074060 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001571 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, ISX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

