Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lessened by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.0% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.90.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,215,891. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.