Autonio (NIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $334,970.44 and approximately $14.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.02650225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00197379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

