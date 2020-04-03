Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVDL. BidaskClub raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

