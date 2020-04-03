Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Director Wenzhao Lu Buys 645,161 Shares

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Director Wenzhao Lu bought 645,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $696,773.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AVCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,343. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.98. Avalon Globocare Corp has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avalon Globocare by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,703 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Globocare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avalon Globocare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Avalon Globocare by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Avalon Globocare by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

