Aventus Price Tops $0.0791 on Major Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Aventus has a total market cap of $474,801.84 and approximately $11,517.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aventus has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.02615742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00195297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.