Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

ATXI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,536. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.08.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

In related news, Director Neil Herskowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $132,241. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

