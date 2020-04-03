Axa Invests $1.12 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Axa purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 662,647 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $29,858,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1,317.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 162,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Brunswick stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

