Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 298,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 274,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

