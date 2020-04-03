Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Lowered to $20.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 23,324,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,585,000 after purchasing an additional 124,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6,436.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,564,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,161,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,878,000 after purchasing an additional 660,223 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.3% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 14,428,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,074,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,373,000 after acquiring an additional 444,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

