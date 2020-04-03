Axe Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. Axe has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000560 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001102 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.