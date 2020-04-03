B. Riley Cuts Express (NYSE:EXPR) Price Target to $1.50

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Express alerts:

Express stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 92,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. Express has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Express will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 973,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.