B. Riley Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $15.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,151. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

