B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TBK. DA Davidson lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens raised Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $572.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

