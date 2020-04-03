B. Riley Trims Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Target Price to $32.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BFS. DA Davidson cut their target price on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE:BFS traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,376. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $696.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

