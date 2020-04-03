B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of B2Gold worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in B2Gold by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,010,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 179,769 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2,160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,249,270 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,366,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 711,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3,890.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 615,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 600,323 shares in the last quarter.

BTG stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

