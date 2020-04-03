Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.52% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 160,873 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $248,251.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,680.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $150,088.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,896.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $416.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.79. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 49.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.65%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

