Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 33,144 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $3,174,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd alerts:

Shares of NHS opened at $8.56 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 103,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $732,813.48. Insiders purchased a total of 321,088 shares of company stock worth $3,035,723 in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.