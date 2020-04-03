Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMA stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

