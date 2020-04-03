Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,326 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270,288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 263,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 205,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,547 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

