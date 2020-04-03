Banano Market Cap Hits $336,024.92 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $336,024.92 and approximately $2,185.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,507,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,489,489 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars.

