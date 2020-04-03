Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Stake Lowered by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Banc of California worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

BANC stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Banc of California Inc has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 25,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,641.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.