Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €3.10 ($3.60) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBVA. Barclays set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €4.59 ($5.34).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

