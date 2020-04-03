Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,042 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth $644,169,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth $13,810,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

