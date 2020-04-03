Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,533,412 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $15,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Banco Santander SA has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

