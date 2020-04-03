Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 49,151 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.01% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. ValuEngine lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $795.73 million, a PE ratio of -763.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 76.51%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

