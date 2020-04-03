Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 148.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

KW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

KW stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.