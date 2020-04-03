Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.21% of AxoGen worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. State Street Corp grew its stake in AxoGen by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 117.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 184,019 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 108.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 556.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 487,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.27 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $413.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

