Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.62% of HMS worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMSY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 357,925 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of HMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HMS by 28.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 69,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

