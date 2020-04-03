Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after purchasing an additional 717,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 376,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,876 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,641,000 after acquiring an additional 228,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

