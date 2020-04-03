Bank of America Corp DE Buys 38,758 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.66% of M.D.C. worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 179,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

