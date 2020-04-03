Bank of America Corp DE Buys 9,758 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $16,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 459,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,955 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 768,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after acquiring an additional 237,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42.

