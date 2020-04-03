Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.69% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTT opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

