Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.98% of Core Laboratories worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.24.

CLB stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

