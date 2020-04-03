Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.91% of NetScout Systems worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 791,809 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 277,325 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 529.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 124,450 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.35, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTCT. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

