Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.37% of Assured Guaranty worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 26,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $501,564.60. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 545,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,793.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $53,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at $607,155.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $23.85 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.