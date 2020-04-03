Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of Semtech worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Semtech by 180.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

SMTC opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,191 shares of company stock worth $1,337,466. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

