Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.78% of Minerals Technologies worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

