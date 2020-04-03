Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.89 Million Stock Holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 636.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of KT worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KT by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KT during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. KT Corp has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

