Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.13 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.59% of Olin worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

OLN opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.